The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, Abdulrasak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), says poor and inadequate accommodation is the major cause of low morale in the Nigerian Army.

Mr Namdas, in his opening remarks at the budget defence of the Nigerian Army on Friday in Abuja, said the country had not done well in the area of providing accommodation for the officers and soldiers.

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, and some top officers of the force, appeared before the committee to defend its 2022 budgetary allocation.

Mr Namdas said for the best to be derived from the military, the officers must be in the right frame of mind, noting that living in dilapidated structures will not help.

He noted that the proposed N28 billion for the capital component of the Army’s budget is not sufficient to rehabilitate all the 138 barracks in the country.

Mr Namdas, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on improving the accommodation of the men of the Nigerian Army.

“We must tell you the truth, the morale of your men in terms of accommodation is low. A lot needs to be done in that area. This is because your men can only give their best if they are psychologically stable.

“It is the wish of this committee, we have also drawn the attention of Mr President to the plight of officers living in dilapidated structures scattered across 138 barracks.

“Proposing N28 billion as capital expenditure for the Army in 2022 budget is inadequate. Even if the entire money is spent on rehabilitation of structures, it will still be inadequate,” he said.

He also noted that the passage and subsequent assent to the Armed Forces Trust fund bill would help to address the issue of funding of the sector.

In his presentation, Mr Yahaya lamented the reduction of the budget of the Army by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

According to him, the army proposed N710 billion but the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning budget ceiling reduced it to a total sum of N579 billion.

He urged the committee to prevail on the ministry to jack up their budget to N642.7 billion for personnel cost, while N29.6 billion be approved for overhead and N37.6billion for 2022 capital component.

Mr Yahaya also made a case for removing the army from the envelop budget.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Faruk made the same request while appearing before the Senate Committee on Army.

Following the presentation, the army and the committee went into a closed-door session.