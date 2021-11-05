A trial of Pfizer Incoporation’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug showed it was able to cut by nearly 90 per cent the chances of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday.

The results appear to surpass those seen with Merck & Co Incoporation’s pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month to halve the likelihood of dying or being hospitalised for COVID-19 patients also at high risk of serious illness.

Both the Pfizer and Merck pills are intended mostly for high-risk patients, who are older or have comorbidities that make them more likely to become severely sick from COVID-19.

Full trial data is not yet available from both companies.

Pfizer study

The planned analysis of 1,219 patients in Pfizer’s study looked at hospitalisations or deaths among people diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19 with at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or older age.

It found that 0.8 per cent of those given Pfizer’s drug within three days of symptom onset were hospitalised and none had died by 28 days after treatment. That compared with a hospitalisation rate of 7 per cent for placebo patients. There were also seven deaths in the placebo group.

Rates were similar for patients treated within five days of symptoms– one per cent of the treatment group was hospitalised, compared with 6.7 per cent for the placebo group, which included 10 deaths.

The combination treatment, which will have the brand name Paxlovid, consists of three pills given twice daily.

Pfizer’s drug, part of a class known as protease inhibitors, is designed to block an enzyme the coronavirus needs to multiply.

Post study

The preliminary results from the trial were so positive that an independent board of experts recommended that the study be halted so that the drug can be offered to the general public sooner, Pfizer said.

The company will submit the data “as soon as possible” to the Food and Drug Administration to seek emergency authorisation for the pill.

“Today’s news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic,” Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, said in the statement.

“These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or authorised by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalisations.”

Pfizer said it was currently expecting to produce more than 180,000 packs by the end of 2021 and at least 50 million packs by the end of 2022, of which 21 million would be produced in the first half.

Pfizer is also studying whether its pill could be used by people without risk factors for serious COVID-19 as well as to prevent coronavirus infection in people exposed to the virus.

Infectious disease experts stress that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic, but many countries are yet to vaccinate at least 50 per cent of its population.