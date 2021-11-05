The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, have praised Premium Times Books for republishing ‘The Sokoto Caliphate’, a book by British historian and anthropologist, Murray Last, on the Fulani empire of the 19th century.

The book was presented to the public in Sokoto on Monday, at an event organised as part of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the installation of Sultan Sa’ad as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto.

The presentation, hosted by the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Sultan, was held at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa, Sokoto.

Except for the title, ‘The Sokoto Caliphate’ was the sum of Mr Last’s 1964 PhD thesis, word for word. It was the first PhD thesis approved by the University of Ibadan.

The book is the only West African edition and was printed for circulation by Premium Times Books.

At the presentation, the Sultan praised Premium Times for the republication of and recalled how he was initially reluctant about the initiative for fear of piracy.

“When Premium Times approached me in Abuja about republishing of this book, I didn’t know them. I had to call Professor Murray Last in his home in the United Kingdom and he said he gave his consent to Premium Times. I did that because I was afraid of getting involved in piracy,” the Sultan said.

“They have done a great job by bringing the book to limelight. Once again, we thank Premium Times and I want to assure you we will adopt you as the second online medium that we will work with,” Mr Sa’ad added.

The Sultan also spoke about the importance of history to nation-building and development.

“I want to emphasise the importance of history because through history, we know who we were centuries ago, and that help us to know who we are now and what to be in the future.

“This is of outmost important to us. With history, we can be the best we can and develop. With history we learn about the past and can live in peace and harmony with one another for us to develop as nation.

“We urge the federal government to ensure that history is included in our school curriculum because it’s very important for us to know where we are. Through this book ‘The Sokoto Caliphate’ we can counter the conspiracy theories that have been peddled about Nigeria,” Mr Sa’ad said.

Tambuwal speaks on The Sokoto Caliphate

In his remarks while unveiling the book, Mr Tambuwal said it will be “a sound addition to literature and shall continue to be for the good of our country and humanity.”

“We thank the author, Professor Murray Last for his hard work for over 60 years that is once again presented today and the Premium Times, particularly the Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, for his keen interest in this work,” the governor said.

“We know what history is all about. The Sultan has said it all. We must not forget our history; that is why we invited children from schools to witness the event so that we can instill in them the knowledge of history.

“Someone from United Kingdom came to Sokoto and did what he has done, which has been reproduced and presented to the public by the Premium Times.

“We appreciate what our leaders have done in establishing government in one of the greatest empires in Africa that covered over 1000 kilometres on the African continent.

“I appeal to you that you must continue to learn about Usman Danfodio and the leaders in the Sokoto Caliphate because of what they have done.

“We have history that we are very proud of. Don’t feel inferior to anybody but be humble. We have history of knowledge, and seeking of knowledge, working with knowledge, applied knowledge and improving the lives of people,” the governor said.

Why The Sokoto Caliphate – Author

The book reviewer, Muktar Bunza, a professor, said Mr Last started the study of the Sokoto Caliphate as early as 1960.

Mr Bunza recalled engaging Mr Last on the reasons behind his study of the Sokoto Caliphate.

He recalled Mr Last saying, “Because there was a newly independent regional government set up in Kaduna, it seemed we had to show that there was a precolonial ‘regional’ government that ran the new state set up by the Shehu in 1808.

“Thereby I hoped to show that the ideals of the two new governments were not dissimilar – justice, good administration, security. So I focused on the best element of the Shehu’s government on what could inspire us – this is in 1963-4 when everyone was excited about the product of those pioneering, early years of Nigeria’s Independence.

“I was a guest in flats with men like Adamu Ciroma in Kaduna and Dahiru Modibbo Girei and we played monopoly with Gomwalk and others. So I drank in their vision of the young civil servants working for the Sardauna’s government. It really was exciting.

“The main reason was that (distorted) history of Nigeria in 1960 all referred to the ‘Fulani Empire’ and told of its conquests and rulers from the outside. As a new student in the University of Ibadan, I found that there was mass bureaucratic correspondence still kept in Sokoto.

“It seemed a good idea to study how the empire was actually administered, that is to study an office of the state (the vizierate) and place it in context and trace its development’.

“But above all, the Waziri was willing to help me (and put up with me!) – his books and his expertise were all available. He both housed and fed me for a whole year (1962-3) and HFC Smith was my very strict supervisor – I had to have read everything or he wanted to know why.

“Those years 1961-5 – were a remarkable period for studying in as much detail as possible the actual government of the major precolonial state in Africa – one which I decided to call (for the published book) “The Sokoto Caliphate”.

“It gave the world an indication of the scale of that precolonial state – and eradicated all the label “Sokoto Empire”. Again, all part of the re-understanding of the governments, both pass (Sokoto) and the present (Kaduna!) within the new, independent Nigeria,” Mr Last said, according to the book’s reviewer, Mr Bunza.

Mr Bunza thanked Mr Last for being the pillar and pace setter in the modern study of the history of the Sokoto Caliphate.

“But Mr Last responded that ‘the honour belongs solely to Alhaji Junaidu, Wazirin Sakkwato! But thanks, nonetheless,” Mr Bunza said.

Why this edition is different – Publisher

In his address, Mr Mojeed said Premium Times reprinted the book so that Nigerians can draw lessons from how the Sokoto Caliphate spread across West Africa and survived for a 100 years.

“As Nigerians, we have not used the legacy of the Fulani Empire or Sokoto Caliphate to our advantage. It is in our interest to study how so many emirates spread across such a large federation survived for a hundred years,” he said.

He said publishing the book satisfied all three missions for which the publishing company was founded in 2015.

These missions are to expand the reading public in Nigeria, to make essential books easily available to the reading public and to bring books about Nigeria published in Europe, America and elsewhere home to Nigeria.

“The Sokoto Caliphate was first published by Longmans, Green and Company in the United Kingdom in 1967. It was published in the United States of America in 1977.

“Several editions were produced in the first forty years of the book’s life, both as electronic and print books, by publishers based in London and New York.

“During those years, the book was celebrated around the world as the most authentic historical record of the jurisdiction known to European explorers as the Fulani Empire or the Sokoto Caliphate.

“But no publisher in Nigeria or Africa stepped up to publish the book, not even University of Ibadan Press, the publishing arm of the institution that awarded Prof Murray Last a PhD for his work on the book,” he said.

“A Hausa edition was produced by the Centre for Hausa Studies at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University here in Sokoto. Laudable as that effort was, it did not satisfy the need for an edition of the book that all Nigerians can relate to. Today, fifty-four years after it was first published in London, we are bringing it home,” Mr Mojeed added.

“In late 2019, Premium Times Books began discussions with Prof Murray Last about publishing the Nigerian edition of The Sokoto Caliphate which he graciously agreed to. Today, we are happy to present the all-Nigerian edition of The Sokoto Caliphate.

“The Sokoto Caliphate is, and will always be, one of the most important books ever written about Nigeria, the obvious reason being the subject of the book.

“It is almost impossible to exaggerate the significance and achievements of the Fulani Empire or Sokoto Caliphate as a jurisdiction in the 19th century.

“Geographically, it was the largest state in Africa. At its height, the Caliphate stretched 1,500 kilometres from Djerem, Faro and Deo, Mayo Banyo, Vina, and Touboro – all in present-day Cameroon, through Northern Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo all the way to Dori in present day Burkina Faso. Back then, it took four months to travel east-west across the Caliphate.

“The North-South boundary stretched from Agadez in present day Niger Republic to Ilorin in Nigeria. It was a confederation of some 30 emirates, conceived, established and ruled by Africans without any input from Europeans or Arabs even though their leaders spoke and wrote Arabic.

“Many European, including Heinrich Barth, Hugh Clapperton and many Royal Niger Company merchants, mercenaries and administrators, visited the Caliphate to see this African success story.

“As Nigerians, we have not used the legacy of the Fulani Empire or Sokoto Caliphate to our advantage. It is in our interest to study how so many emirates spread across such a large federation survived for a hundred years. Yet, its legacy in Nigeria reverberates through present-day debates about constitutional reform, restructuring and regional autonomy.

“What lessons can we learn from it and which of its traditions can our modern states adopt and build on? We at Premium Times Books think the book, The Sokoto Caliphate, is, at the very least, a great resource material for ongoing debates about Nigeria,” Mr Mojeed said.

He thanked the Sultan and the Governor of Sokoto for the opportunity to present the book as part of events to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the coronation of the Sultan.

Sultan unveils annual prize for peace building, scholarship

Meanwhile, the anniversary was commemorated with a week-long programme tagged ‘Shehu Usman Danfodio Week’ that ended on Tuesday.

During the programme, Mr Sa’ad announced five annual prizes for persons who have distinguished themselves in peace and human development in the country.

The programme included a series of academic activities, one of which was the presentation of a paper by Aliyu Tilde on the farmers/herders conflict in the north.

Mr Sa’ad said he decided against celebrating the anniversary with a Durban, dancing and fanfare due to the insecurity in the country.

At one of the events on Tuesday, Mr Sa’ad said the Danfodio dynasty, after consultation, decided to establish five annual prizes for distinguished personalities who have excelled in their fields.

“Since my ascending to this throne 15 years ago, I have worked with many people across the globe. But back home here, I have noticed there are people who have excellently stood up for the progress of Islam and Muslims. And knowing who we are and where we came from, this great Danfodio dynasty, we decided, after consultation, to establish the five annual prizes” Mr Sa’ad said

These include the Sheikh Usman Dan-Fodio Prize for Leadership, the Abdullahi Ibn Fodio Prize in Scholarship, and the Sultan Muhammad Bello Prize in Governance.

The others are Nana Asma’u (a daughter of Usman Danfodio) Prize on Social Development and the Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Prize in Peace Building.

The Sultan said he announced the prize on peace building in his name because it is what he has been doing since he ascended the throne 15 years ago.

The monarch said winners of the prizes would be announced every November 3 after a careful scrutiny by a team of selectors.

First winners announced

The Sultan, however, said at this year’s event, he picked the winners of the five categories.

The winner in the first category is former Nigerian diplomat, Shehu Galadanchi, a professor and the pioneer vice chancellor of Usman Danfodio University. Mr Galadanchi is currently the leader of the National Mosque in Abuja.

The prize on scholarship was won by late Ahmed Lemu, the prize on governance went to the Shehu of Borno while the prize on social development was won by Sadiya Umar-Bello, a professor and celebrated girl-child education advocate.

The prize on peace building went to late Lateef Adegbite, a lawyer and Attorney-General of the defunct Western Region of Nigeria who later became the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Tuesday’s event was attended by a Zimbabwean Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menks, and traditional rulers from Zamfara and Kebbi states.

At the event, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, and the Emir of Argungu in Kebbi State, Isma’il Mera, commended the Sultan for promoting peaceful coexistence among communities across the north and Nigeria.

Food for thought by Zamfara governor

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, commended the Sultan for his role in the uplift of Islam and the well being of Muslims across Nigeria and beyond.

Mr Matatwalle, represented at the event by his Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, called for moral upbringing of children.

He said the Sultan has been a role model through his preaching of peace, unity, understanding and love among Muslims.