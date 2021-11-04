The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said Thursday that relevant authorities’ denials of involvement in last Friday’s raid on the home of a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, were unsatisfactory.

NBA president, Olumide Akpata, expressed the displeasure of the association about the incident and the reaction of the relevant authorities to it while speaking at the special court session held in honour of a deceased Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Oseji, in Abuja.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had separately denied authorising the raid or knowledge of it.

Similarly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Services (SSS), both of which were also linked to the invasion, had denied involvement.

Dissatisfied with the denials on Friday, NBA president, Mr Akpata, said the body of all Nigerian lawyers would ensure those behind the raid were all exposed and punished.

“We are thoroughly dissatisfied with the denials emanating from the relevant agencies and departments of government and we have vowed to leave no stone unturned in our bid to unmask all those behind this attack and to bring to justice anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed,” Mr Akpata said.

The Supreme Court had, also, in a statement, described the comments from the relevant authorities on the raid on the residence of Mrs Odili, who is the second most senior judge of the court as discordant tunes.

Mr Akpata warned lawyers against discordant tunes in condemnation of attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the country’s judiciary.

He said lawyers, as ministers in the temple of justice, must speak in one voice against the desecration of the judiciary.

“The cacophony of often discordant voices emanating from what ordinarily should be one Bar, on this same issue, has almost become comical and those to whom we purport to direct our umbrage may be forgiven for not taking us seriously.

“It serves no useful purpose, after the NBA has clearly articulated a position on such a serious matter, for other groups within the association, whether they be a body of senior or junior advocates, to muddy the waters by embarking on needless road-shows and issuing statements that only serve to portray our association, and indeed our approach to the issue at hand, as uncoordinated and ultimately ineffective,” Mr Akpata said.

He said the NBA “is the only voice of the legal profession in Nigeria and it has spoken unequivocally on this issue and shall follow this up with unmistakable resolve.”

Tributes

In his eulogy, Mr Akpata described the late Oseji as an epitome of integrity and jurist of unquestionable repute.

He said the best way to honour him was to keep the sanctity of the courts.

Mr Akpata said the late judge “would not forgive us if all we do today is to celebrate his life whilst we turn a blind eye on the actions of these agents of government who are obviously intent on desecrating and denigrating this Honourable Court and indeed the entire Nigerian judiciary”

Similarly, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, described the late Oseji as a dedicated and passionate judicial officer whose judgements were not only fact-based but very analytical and inclusive.

Mr Muhammad said the excellent performance of the late Oseji on the bench had ignited a spark of admiration in many levels of courts in the country.

“He had, in no small way, displayed high proficiency in the seamless dispensation of justice, which evidently reclined on his mastery of law and impressive scholarship”, he said and added that the late justice had lived a life that now lives in the hearts of many across the globe.

Also at the special court session, the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) described the late justice Oseji as a man whose judicial pronouncements would forever have a foothold on logic.

Awa Kalu, a law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), spoke on behalf of the senior lawyers.

He said the late jurist was a man committed to “ensuring dishes of justice were appropriately served in the course of duty”.