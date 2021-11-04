The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has set up nine committees to verify the assets declared by public officers, the chairperson of the bureau, Mohammed Isah, said on Thursday.

The CCB is the constitutional body empowered to receive public officers’ asset declarations, verify them, and prosecute whoever breaches the code of conduct for public officers at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Addressing journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, Mr Isah said some public officers who were contacted over the asset verification exercise could not give “encouraging” response to the bureau’s request for information on their declared assets.

He said the bureau had been receiving complaints from some of the public officers about being targeted. But he maintained the claim was untrue as the bureau was only discharging its constitutional duties.

“In our efforts to discharge our mandate, CCB inaugurated nine committees to verify assets declaration of public officers.

“In the light of the above, letters were sent to the concerned public officers asking for information but response is not so far encouraging.

“Instead, we have been receiving complaints from different quarters where some public officers believe the bureau is merely targeting personalities.

“Let me use this opportunity to state clearly that the bureau as a constitutional body, will never allow itself to be used by anyone against anybody or authority.

“We are merely discharging one of our constitutional mandates. So we need to allay the fears but emphasised that the cooperation of public officers is mandatory,” he said.

At the news press conference with the theme, ‘CCB Assets Verification Exercise: Our Mandate, Our Objective’, the bureau solicited the cooperation of public officers on effective conduct of verification of asset declaration.

He said the law had made it mandatory for public officers to declare their assets before taken the oath of office.

He added that the bureau was working towards having an independent unit that would to monitor the lifestyle of public officers.

Mr Isah added that the bureau had started developing an action plan that would lead to the establishment and implementation of the unit.

Pandora Papers

On the Pandora papers, Mr Isah said the bureau was on top of the situation as those whose offshore assets were exposed would be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty.

He said the bureau had received briefing on the progress of investigation process and would act accordingly.

PREMIUM TIMES, which is among 151 media outlets partnering in the ICIJ-led Pandora Papers project, has exposed some Nigerian former and current governors, lawmakers, and other senior officials, including a judge, as having secret, usually suspicious, financial dealings tucked away in secrecy and tax havens.

The CCB had, in a letter to this newspaper, expressed a commitment to open investigations into the allegations.

The CCB is the Nigerian public agency dealing with issues of corruption, conflict of interest, and abuse of office by public servants.

In an October 12 letter to PREMIUM TIMES, the bureau acknowledged the Pandora Papers project and “what it portends” as well as how the landmark global investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists “has created ripples across the globe.”

It then sought cooperation to facilitate its investigations and “where possible” prosecution of Nigerians involved.

“Sadly, it is no longer news that some current and former public officials in Nigeria featured prominently in the acquisition of secret properties, which they failed to declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau as enshrined in the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” the Code of Conduct Bureau said in its letter.

“Consequent upon this and also noting your passion for the pursuit of integrity, accountability, and transparent society, the Bureau seeks to partner with you in the area of information sharing to enable it to investigate and where possible prosecute those found guilty at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.”

In a reply, PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, welcomed the CCB’s request.

“The primary motivation for our work is to help the public obtain the information they need to ask questions and make informed decisions and for law enforcement agencies to have the leads they require for necessary actions,” Mr Mojeed said in a letter dated October 18.

Past and current officials exposed by PREMIUM TIMES in the ongoing Pandora Papers series include former Anambra State Governor and former Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi; acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko; and former Minister of Aviation and serving senator, Stella Oduah.

Others are Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State as well as his associates including former Lagos Bola Tinubu, and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Don’t make false declaration of assets

Mr Isah urged public officers to guard against false declaration, saying that such public officers could easily be convicted and their property confiscated by the Federal Government.

“The beautiful aspect of this is that the bureau can play its role as the constitution states.

“The principle of double jeopardy in the breach of code of conduct does not apply in the principle of criminal law.

“Once you are convicted, you are banned from contesting for office for 10 years and the president and state governors cannot permit you,” he said.

He, therefore, called for more manpower and financial resources to handle the influx of cases in the bureau.