The Nigerian Army has appealed to the National Assembly to help facilitate the exclusion of the Army and other security agencies from the envelope budgeting system.

With the envelope budgeting, agencies like the army are exempted from first-line charge status. This means they get their appropriations through the Ministry of Finance.

The army said the budgeting system often leads to the reduction of its annual appropriation by the Ministry of Finance – a development which could impede its operational efficiency.

The Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, made the plea on Wednesday when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Army for the 2022 budget defence.

He complained that the Army’s budget size has drastically reduced from the N710 billion it proposed to N579 billion approved by the Ministry of Finance and Budget Office for the 2022 fiscal year.

“In preparing for year 2022 budget, the Nigerian Army proposed about the sum of N710 billion but the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning budget ceiling reduced it to a total sum of N579 billion.

“This reduction would impede the capacity and tempo of the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional duties, particularly the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists and other criminalities across the country.”

The Army chief also asked that Finance Ministry begins release of the Army’s 2022 budget in the first quarter of next year.

“I therefore appeal to this committee to impress it on the Federal Ministry of Finance to begin the release of year 2022 Nigerian Army capital budget in the first quarter of 2022.

“This would help the Nigerian Army to rehabilitate dilapidated accommodations in over 138 barracks and training facilities across Army’s units/formations as well as procure the needed equipment and platforms to prosecute the war against terrorism and other criminalities across the country.

“…the National Assembly should prevail on the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to exempt the Nigerian Army from the current budget ceiling or envelope allocation system,” he said.

Mr Yahaya demanded that N642.7 billion be approved for the Army as personnel cost, while N29.6 billion be approved for overhead and N37.6billion for 2022 capital projects in the 2022 Budget.

He also noted that despite the inadequate funding, the Nigerian Army is committed to securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria from any violation. He said clearance operation to rid the country of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal groups are still ongoing.

“The timely and complete implementation of the year 2022 budget will thus enhance the fulfilment of the Army’s constitutional mandate and thus engender peace for socio-economic development of our country Nigeria,” he added.

The army chief, alongside other senior military officers, thereafter went into an executive session with the committee.

Addressing journalists afterwards, chairman of the panel, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), said the provision for the army to combat insurgency and banditry in the country was grossly inadequate.

He assured the army chief that his committee would seek audience with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to ensure front loading of the fund meant for the Nigerian Army.

“We found out that what is given is quite inadequate. You can’t give them a ceiling when actually the security challenges is beyond the ceiling. There is no price tag for peace. The situation of putting them in an envelope under the situation we found ourselves don’t arise.

“We must give them the resources in order to prosecute this war and also have a well equipped army formations. We are also going to meet with the Minister of Finance to ensure front loading of their fund.

“We shall push for their exclusion from the system and inclusion in the first-line charge.”

Not the first time

The Army’s request for inclusion in the first line charge is one of many and has lingered for years.

The former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had made a similar appeal in 2019 when he asked the House of Representatives to prevail on the finance ministry to exclude the Nigerian Army from the current envelope budgetary system.

He had asked that the budget ceiling be removed in view of the ongoing reforms in the Nigerian Army.

Mr Buratai had also noted that the army had struggled with insufficient fund for years but remained resilient and dedicated to the discharge of its constitutional roles.

This plea comes amid promises for increased funding for the military.

These promises have in the past months, been echoed by both President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.