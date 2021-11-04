The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered one additional death from the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The NCDC also said it recorded 209 additional infections across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health institute made these known via its official website, noting that the 209 new infections was an increase from the 99 infections reported on Tuesday.

The agency noted that the fatality toll in the country now stood at 2,890, with total number of 212,359 confirmed cases in the country.

According to the centre, a total of 204,010 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

It stated that Gombe State topped the Wednesday chart with 109, while the FCT and Rivers had 21 cases, followed by Lagos State with 13 cases.

Others were; Bauchi (9), Ondo (9), Plateau (9), Enugu (7), Benue (5), Oyo (4), Ekiti (1), and Ogun (1).

The NCDC also noted that Delta, Edo, Kaduna and Osun states reported no cases on Wednesday.

It added that the country currently has 5,688 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,340,313 blood samples tested since the pandemic started across the country.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2 has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that available COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria are; AstraZeneca, Pfizer, modena and Johnson and Johnson.

The country has an eligibility list which does not prioritize non-Nigerians or tourists. Travelers who desire a COVID-19 vaccine should be vaccinated prior to arrival.

Eligible Nigerians can both register and find additional vaccination information at: https://nphcda.gov.ng

Government of Nigeria requires a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within three days (72 hours) before departure.

The PCR tests must be administered within this time frame (not results received). Passengers must upload the test results to the Nigeria International Travel Portal (nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) and present documentary evidence of the negative test result prior to boarding.

Passengers not meeting this requirement may be denied boarding and/or entry, while passengers arriving without a valid PCR test may face prolonged placement at a government isolation centre.

Children under the age of 10 are exempted from providing negative PCR test results.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 had said that the Nigeria International Travel Portal (www.nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) would undergo system upgrade between November 2 and November 4, 2021.

It, however said that the public should note that an alternative arrangement had been made to manually register passengers who were not able to register on the portal upon arrival into the country.(NAN)