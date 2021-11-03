The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced an additional death from the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

It said 99 new infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre in an update on its Facebook page, the fatality toll now stands at 2,899, while a total of 212,150 infections have been confirmed in Nigeria.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Bauchi and Plateau States topped the chart with 24 cases each, followed by the FCT with 22 cases.

Lagos State also reported nine cases; Taraba State in the North-east, eight, while Kaduna State in the North-west reported four cases.

Edo and Kano states reported three cases each, while Bayelsa and Rivers reported a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that Delta, Sokoto, and Zamfara states reported no cases on Tuesday.