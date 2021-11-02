More than 100 countries including Nigeria have pledged to end deforestation by 2030.

The country’s leaders made the pledge at the ongoing United Nations climate change conference COP 26 in Glasgow.

The world leaders promised to raise $19.2 billion public and private funds between now and 2030.

Governments of 28 countries also committed to remove deforestation from the global trade of food and other agricultural products such as palm oil, soya and cocoa. These industries drive forest loss by cutting down trees to make space for animals to graze or crops to grow.

Cutting of trees releases carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere which in turn depletes the ozone layer.

Nigeria submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations in July. The submission was in fulfillment of the COP 21 held six years ago.

The countries that made the pledge cover about 85 per cent of the world’s forest. It said some of the funds will be channeled to developing countries to restore the damaged environment. The full list of 105 countries that have promised to end deforestation is found here.

The countries declared to:

“Emphasise the critical and interdependent roles of forests of all types, biodiversity and sustainable land use in enabling the world to meet its sustainable development goals; to help achieve a balance between anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and removal by sinks; to adapt to climate change; and to maintain other ecosystem services.

“Reaffirm our respective commitments, collective and individual, to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the Sustainable Development Goals; and other relevant initiatives.

“Reaffirm our respective commitments to sustainable land use, and to the conservation, protection, sustainable management and restoration of forests, and other terrestrial ecosystems.

“Recognise that to meet our land use, climate, biodiversity and sustainable development goals, both globally and nationally, will require transformative further action in the interconnected areas of sustainable production and consumption; infrastructure development; trade; finance and investment; and support for smallholders, Indigenous Peoples, and local communities, who depend on forests for their livelihoods and have a key role in their stewardship.

“Highlight the areas of strong progress in recent years and the opportunities before us to accelerate action.

“We therefore commit to working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation” they pledged.

“Conserve forests and other terrestrial ecosystems and accelerate their restoration:

“Facilitate trade and development policies, internationally and domestically, that promote sustainable development, and sustainable commodity production and consumption, that work to countries’ mutual benefit, and that do not drive deforestation and land degradation.”