The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has commiserated with families of victims of bandits’ attacks in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of the state.

According to a statement by the state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, security forces reported that armed bandits attacked worshippers at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakkau Daji in Chikun LGA where a worshipper (Yusuf Dauda) was killed and an unspecified number of others was kidnapped.

The statement also confirmed that another worshipper, Musa Yusuf, was injured in the incident.

“Similarly, bandits killed one local (Dahiru Sani) at Kangon Kadi general area of the same LGA, and one person (Bello Alhaji) at Barebari in Igabi LGA.

“In the same LGA, armed bandits at Sauran Giwa general area killed Hakilu Umar and Muntari Umar while they were returning from a religious function.

“The Governor prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security forces to intensify their efforts in securing lives and properties in the state,” Mr Aruwan said.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said over 100 worshippers were abducted in the incident at the Baptist Church, while also confirming the death of a worshipper.

Speaking on the development, Kaduna CAN chairman, Joseph Hayab, lamented that security has worsened in the state, contrary to the assurances by the government.

“We are seriously worried now,” he said, according to a report by Politics Nigeria news platform.

“Gunmen are gradually approaching the township. Emmanuel Baptist Church, which is in Kakau Daji, is just less than three kilometres to Sabon Tashan.”

“The truth about the shutdown of the network of telecom services is that people who are making policies are not fair to the citizens. You will agree with me that the government is doing trial and error, and this has not worked to curb insecurity in the state.”

CAN also said the bandits had contacted the family of one of the abducted worshippers and demanded a high ransom. “Due to the kidnappers having to exert more effort to get the information about the victims’ relatives.

“The abducted Emmanuel Baptist Church worshippers would have cried out on Sunday to facilitate their rescue and for people to know that they were endangered, but they could not cry out,” Mr Hayab added. “So, the shutdown of the telecom network even assisted the bandits more.”

Mr Haya urged the government to adopt more effective measures against insecurity in the state, warning that unless this was done, the situation would continue to worsen.