On Monday, Nigeria recorded 90 new cases and additional two deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Monday night.

With the new fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus in Nigeria now stands at 2,898.

The centre also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 212,051 while a total of 203,338 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Lagos topped the infection chart with 33 cases, out of which 22 cases were reported as a backlog for October 31.

The FCT followed with 15 cases; Nasarawa in the North-central, 14 cases while Cross River and Rivers States in the South-south reported 11 cases each.

Also, Kano State recorded three cases; Bayelsa, two cases while Kaduna reported a single case.

The NCDC noted that Delta, Edo, Plateau, and Sokoto States recorded no cases on Monday.