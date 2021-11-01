The Nigerian Police authorities have ordered “detailed” investigations into the recent invasion of the residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili.

The police had said it was not aware of the operation and never authorised it.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mrs Odili’s Abuja residence was raided by armed security operatives last week.

Several individuals and organisations have critcised the raid.

Mrs Odili is the wife of Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, who has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency.

Recently, the Federal High Court in Abuja, restrained the EFCC and other security agencies in country from arresting or prosecuting Mr Odili on account of his stewardship as between 1999 and 2007.

The court’s order followed a suit that was instituted by Mr Odili against the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for impounding his international passport upon his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in June this year.

The NIS, in its defence, had informed the presiding judge that it seized Mr Odili’s travelling documents based on a request by the EFCC.

Reacting to the invasion, the police vowed to bring to book, any of its men who participated in the illegal operation,

It also directed the FCT Police Commissioner to beef up security around the residence of the Supreme Court justice to guarantee her safety.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

REPORTED INVASION OF JUSTICE ODILI ABUJA RESIDENCE: IGP ORDERS INVESTIGATIONS

· Says perpetrators would be made to face the wrath of the law

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, an incident that occurred on Friday, 29th October, 2021. The IGP, who noted that the leadership of the Force is not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment, described the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general. He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident. The IGP assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA