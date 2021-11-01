The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 21 additional deaths from cholera disease and 417 fresh cases, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 5.0 per cent reported from seven northern states.

The centre disclosed this in its latest cholera situation weekly epidemiological report for October 11 to 17, 2021, which was published on its website.

The report revealed that as of October 17, 2021 Nigeria has recorded a total of 3,283 deaths and 93,362 suspected cases across 32 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, representing a CFR of 3.5 per cent.

Highlights

The latest cholera report, which is for week 41, revealed that seven states that reported the new suspected cases are all in the nation’s northern region.

North-eastern states of Yobe, Adamawa and Borno accounted for 67 of 417 suspected cases, with 121, 86 and 71 cases reported respectively.

Zamfara in the North-west ranked fourth with 67 cases, followed by Niger in the North-central with 49 cases.

Also, Katsina and Kaduna in the North-west reported 14 and nine cases respectively.

The data in the reporting week shows a 22 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 41 compared with week 40 where 535 suspected cases were recorded.

During the reporting week, the NCDC said 23 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted with 11 in Zamfara; five in Borno; five in Adamawa, and two in Kaduna. And that out of the figure, a total of 15, amounting to 65 per cent returned positive by RDT.

The centre added that a total of four stool cultures were carried out with two each in both Zamfara and Borno, noting that two, amounting to 50 per cent, returned positive.

The NCDC also noted that of the cases reported, there were 21 deaths from the five states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 5.0 per cent.

Cholera disease

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacillus.

The disease spreads through contaminated food and water, reappearing periodically in countries unable to secure access to clean drinking water and adequate sanitation like Nigeria.

It is a preventable and treatable epidemic-prone disease. The number of cholera cases tends to increase with the onset of the rainy season.

The risk of death from cholera is higher when treatment is delayed. It is very important to visit a health facility if anyone has symptoms such as watery diarrhoea and vomiting.