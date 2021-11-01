Chukwuma Soludo claims that Anambra’s general hospitals are the only ones offering vaccines false
Claim: Anambra is the only state where a general hospital is administering vaccines.
Verdict: False
Verification
A search on the National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s website shows general hospitals in other states provide vaccines. Also, some persons who have received the vaccines from general hospitals outside Anambra State confirmed they got their vaccines from general hospitals.
Claim: Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) claims he was once awarded the best CEO award of the year.
Verdict: True
Verification
According to the seven stars luxury hospitality and lifestyle awards, Mr Ozigbo won the 2016 Seven Stars awards as CEO of the year.
This instant fact-check is a partnership between Premium Times and Dubawa on claims made by candidates during the Anambra governorship debate.
Read previous FACT-CHECKS HERE , HERE AND HERE.
Follow the live updates of the debate HERE.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION