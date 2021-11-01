Chukwuma Soludo claims that Anambra’s general hospitals are the only ones offering vaccines false

Claim: Anambra is the only state where a general hospital is administering vaccines.

Verdict: False

Verification

A search on the National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s website shows general hospitals in other states provide vaccines. Also, some persons who have received the vaccines from general hospitals outside Anambra State confirmed they got their vaccines from general hospitals.

Claim: Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) claims he was once awarded the best CEO award of the year.

Verdict: True

Verification

According to the seven stars luxury hospitality and lifestyle awards, Mr Ozigbo won the 2016 Seven Stars awards as CEO of the year.

This instant fact-check is a partnership between Premium Times and Dubawa on claims made by candidates during the Anambra governorship debate.

