Claim 3: Charles Soludo (APGA) said the vigilante act was not enacted during Governor Willie Obiano’s government.

Verdict: True

Verification

According to a report by real-world and Amnesty International, the Anambra State House of Assembly enacted the Anambra State Vigilante Group law in 2004, under Chris Ngige PDP-led government. The vigilante law was enacted to give private groups the right to prevent crime in the state.

Mr Soludo is the candidate of APGA, the party of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

Claim 3: Reuben Abati, one of the anchors of the debate, said the unemployment rate in Anambra is at 44 per cent but Charles Soludo, APGA’s candidate, contradicted this saying it is at 13 per cent.

Although Mr Abati insisted he was quoting a data source that he did not name, Mr Soludo countered his claim with that of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“…and you have the unemployment rate of 44 per cent, and if you add underemployment to that, you have 60.7 per cent,” Mr Abati said.

Verification

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) unemployment data for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 shows Anambra State’ unemployment is at 13.1 per cent. This means Mr Soludo’s claim is correct.

