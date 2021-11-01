Claim 1: Charles Soludo (APGA) claims he was three times winner of the best governor of the Central bank award.

Verdict: True

Verification

The Central Bank’s document on Soludo’s service indicates that he won the Global and African Central Bank Governor of the Year, in 2005, 2006 and 2007. Different international media institutions, including The Banker Magazine published by the Financial Times of London, gave him the awards.

True, Anambra has the lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria

Claim 2: Charles Soludo (APGA) said Anambra State has the lowest unemployment rate at 17 per cent.

Verdict: True

Verification

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Anambra State has the lowest unemployment rate, with 17 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.