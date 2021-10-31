A former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, has emerged winner of the election into the office of the Deputy national chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Arapaja, an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde, garnered 2,004 votes to defeat his only opponent, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State, who polled 705 votes.

There was wild jubilation at the Eagle Square venue of the PDP Convention in the early hours of Sunday when the result of the election was announced.

A total of 165 votes were declared invalid.

The result of the election was announced by the electoral officers at 3:32 am after about two hours of sorting and counting.

Mr Oyinlola had been tipped to win the keenly contested election. He was the party’s national seecretary.

Mr Arapaja enjoyed the support of Mr Makinde, who is the secretary of the convention planning committee.

The former Oyo deputy governor is currently the national vice-chairman (Southwest) of the PDP.

He was elected into that office after he defeated the former occupant of the position, Eddy Olafeso, with 343 votes to 330.

Mr Olafeso was eyeing the position of the national publicity secretary of the PDP at the ongoing convention but was disqualified by the Screening Committee last week on the ground that he instituted a case against the party.