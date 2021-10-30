The Nigerian police have responded to a petition by some allies of Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), who questioned his (Suraju) indictment for forgery.

The police response was contained in a letter signed by its Head of Investigating Unit, Ibrahim Musa, an assistant commissioner of police, to Mr Suraju’s Italian allies.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the police submitted a case file to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, recommending the prosecution of Mr Suraju for alleged forgery.

The development came after the police stated that a report accusing Mr Suraju of peddling falsehood against Mr Adoke, was not fake.

Mr Adoke, one of those the EFCC is prosecuting for alleged fraud in connection with the OPL 245 saga, popularly referred to as the Malabu scandal, had petitioned the police accusing some unnamed persons of circulating fabricated evidence against him, to unduly incriminate him.

The former attorney-general said an email submitted to a court in Italy was never written by him as claimed just like the tape of a purported interview he granted an Italian journalist.

He asked the police to help uncover those who manufactured those pieces of evidence and bring them to book.

In a two-page report earlier published by this newspaper, the police alleged that Mr Suraju circulated false information about Mr Adoke via his organisation’s social media accounts without verifying its authenticity.

The police also alleged that Mr Suraju’s anti-corruption organisation was unregistered, a claim this newspaper found to be false after carrying out checks on the website of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The claims by the police triggered the petition by the two allies of Mr Suraju on 9 September, raising concerns over alleged factual errors contained in the report of the investigation.

They also alleged that the said report appeared fake and that it came out when investigations were still on.

They duo faulted claims by the police unit that Mr Suraju jumped bail, did not present himself when he was needed to clarify certain issues and also resorted to “frivolous” petitions and filing suit in court.

Police response

In a reply to a petition from two Italian groups titled: Re: Common and The Corner House,” and dated October 14, the police disagreed with the Italians that the investigative report which accused Mr Suraju of cyberstalking, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN) was “fake.”

In the letter, the police confirmed that the letter originated from its unit, and that the Certified True Copy (CTC) was issued to Mr Adoke based on a written request to the IGP, which was approved.

The Force insisted that the report was factual and borne out of painstaking investigation, chronicling steps taken by the police before the conclusion of investigation.

Despite evidence of registration, the police also stood their ground that HEDA was not a registered body at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), referencing a letter marked RGC/SU/VOL6/2021/02/75 dated 23 July, 2021.

According to the Force, Mr Suraju had earlier claimed to be chairman of HEDA only to allegedly recant on August 19, that his organisation was HEDA Resource Centre when the letter from CAC was shown to him.

The letter reads in part, “Olanrewaju Suraju acknowledged through a text message on the same day. However, on the 30th of June 2021, Olanrewaju Suraju, before the scheduled date, sent a text message to the IPO, stating that the IG had directed the case to be transferred to Force Investigation Bureau (FIB), when there was no such directive, and upon this, he dishonoured the invitation while the complainant reported.

“Again, another text message rescheduling the interview to 8th of July, 2021 was sent to him, but he also failed to report citing inability to meet the cost of travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

“Upon his inability to attend the interview, one Barr. Oluwaseye Afolabi of Kunle Adegoke & Co. in a letter dated 12th July, 2021 addressed to the Head, IGP Monitoring Unit, requested for new date for the interview on the grounds that Olanrenwaju Suraju was ill and undergoing medical treatment, without attaching any medical proof.

“On the strength of his counsel’s request, they were rescheduled for 19th of July, 2021 to report, and his surety, one Ajene Isegbe, was put on notice to produce him, but the suspect and his surety all failed to show up for the interview on the rescheduled date.

“That the failure of Olanrewaju and Surety to report despite several invitations necessitated the office to approach the court and obtain a warrant of arrest for the suspect’s surety.

“Thereafter, detectives were dispatched to Lagos State on 22nd July, 2021 with a view to tracing and re-arresting Olanrewaju Suraju but on locating his verifiable address, investigators were informed by one Mr. Kolawale that Olanrenwaju Suraju, who is on police administrative bail, had travelled abroad and there was no date of his return, without presenting any evidence.

“Upon this revelation, his surety was further mandated to produce him, but he failed. A letter of invitation dated 26th July, 2021 was addressed to the Director General, National Gallery of Arts, Federal Ministry of Information, requesting for the release of the surety- Ajene Abraham Isegbe- to interview the Head of the Unit on 2nd of August, 2021, for the offence of screening of an offender.

“He reported, his statement was recorded under words of caution. He revealed that the suspect deceived the police and himself, by stating that he was sick and in the hospital, while he was abroad.

“Thereafter, the surety made an undertaking dated 3rd August, 2021 to produce him on the 5th of August, 2021 but failed again. He undertook to produce him on 10th August, 2021 and equally failed.

“That Olanrewaju Suraju rather than honour Police invitation at IGP Monitoring Unit and assist the investigation, resorted into writing a counter petition to DIG Force Criminal Investigation Department, and with the same unregistered “Human and Environmental Development Agenda and not with “HEDA Resource Centre”, filed a Suit No: 1D/11599MFHR2021 dated 23rd July, 2021 requesting the court to grant him an Ex Parte-Order restraining the Police invitation arrest.

“That on 19th of August, 2021, his Surety- Ajene Isegbe- produced him and his additional statement was recorded under words of caution. The surety-Ajene Isegbe- submitted a hand written letter dated 11th August, 2021, for withdrawal of his surety-ship on the premise that he cannot guarantee the appearance of the suspect at IGP monitoring Unit, thereafter one Oluseyi Fatuyi of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning stood surety tor him on Police administrative bail.”

The police also dismissed allegations that the unit circumvented the IG by issuing the CTC to Mr Adoke and also sending the duplicate case file to the AGF for further action, stating that all actions taken were with the approval of the IG.

“Upon conclusion of investigation, a police investigation report dated 2nd September 2021 was submitted to the Inspector General of Police recommending that the duplicate case file be forwarded to the office of the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, for further necessary action.

“It was also recommended that the counter-petition, written by Olanrewaju Suraju, be discarded because it is frivolous and lacks merit.

“The Inspector-General of Police approved the recommendations and directed for strict compliance vide letter dated 17th September, 2021.

“Furthermore, the complainant Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, had in a letter dated 6th August, 2021 to the Inspector General of Police, applied for Certified True Copy of the Investigation Report and exhibits, and approval was conveyed vide Inspector General of Police letter dated 16th August, 2021.

“Hence a concise Certified True Copy of Police Investigation Report was issued to the applicant for record purpose only.

“From the above, it is evidently clear that your concerns outlined in paragraph 1-5 of your letter dated 9th September, 2021 to the Inspector General of Police is as reported to you by Olanrewaju Suraju, which is in complete contrast to the factual findings of investigation,” the letter further stated.