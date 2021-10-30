The Ministry of Interior has published the photos of prison inmates who escaped from the Oyo custodial centre last week.

Some 837 inmates escaped from the facility on October 22, but the interior ministry said 262 had been recaptured.

The ministry on Saturday shared the details of the remaining 575 still on the run.

It advised the public to report to nearest police station if they came in contact with the person’s, warning that they were dangerous.

“Kindly contact the nearest police station or security agency near you when you see any of these persons. It is a crime punishable under the law to render any form of assistance to these persons,” it said.

The ministry on Friday said it would conduct a review of all prison facilities in the country to examine their vulnerabilities in the wake of multiple jail breaks in the last one year.

