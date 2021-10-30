The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied involvement in the late Friday’s siege laid by security agents to the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili.

Responding to an enquiry by PREMIUM TIMES on court documents linking a unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice being supervised by Mr Malami to the raid, his spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, said the ministry or the AGF “is not involved in any way”.

“Look at the documents. Is there any unit in the Federal Ministry of Justice called ‘Joint Panel Recovery’? There are a lot of discrepancies in the documents. The ministry or the AGF is not involved in any way, and we are going to issue a statement soon,” Mr Gwandu said on Saturday.

Mr Malami’s denial came on the heels of earlier denials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Service (SSS). Both agencies had been reported to have sent their operatives to carry out operation at 9 Imo Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Some court documents emerged online late Friday indicating that a police officer named Lawrence Ajodo, a chief superintendent of police, had applied to the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wuse Zone 6 for a search warrant to be executed at the address. Security operatives had invaded Mrs Odili’s residence in a bid to execute the search warrant on Friday.

The signatory, Mr Ajodo, claimed to have signed the application as the officer in charge of Assets Recovery Investigation Team.

The application was written on a letterhead of a body named ‘Ghost Account For Local Government Whistleblowers & Assets Tax Recovery Panel’.

Then, the footnote of the letterhead has the contact details of what was described as ‘Head of Criminal Litigation’ with its address given as 18, Tunis Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Along with three telephone numbers, the email address of the “unit” was given on the document as Agf.asstsrecovery@gmail.com

‘Investigation ordered’

Denying any link between the documents and the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Gwandu said the AGF has ordered an investigation into the circumstances leading to the raid of Mrs Odili’s house.

“The application was said to have been written on 28th October, 2021. When was it submitted? When was the “warrant” issued? When was the ‘raid’?” Mr Gwandu said, adding that “the AGF has ordered an investigation into the matter.”

Withdrawal of search warrant

Mrs Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court, had her residence at Maitama, an upscale area of Abuja, raided by a combined team of armed security operatives comprising the police and soldiers on Friday.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, who issued the warrant, later said in a subsequent ruling revoking it that he was misled into issuing the search order.

While revoking the warrant, Mr Iyanna said ”material facts” were suppressed by the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja in procuring the warrant.

“Upon misrepresentation to this honourable court that led to the issuance of a search warrant in favour of Joint Panel Recovery, Ministry of Justice, against House 9, Imo Street, Maitama, Abuja, dated October 29, 2021,” Mr Iyanna said while revoking the search warrant.

“In view of the above fact, the said search warrant is hereby revoked.”

The revocation orders came a few hours after security personnel tried to execute the warrant orders at Mrs Odili’s residence in Abuja on Friday.

According to court documents, the warrant was approved on the strength of whistleblower information from one Aliyu Umar, a resident of Abuja.

Mr Umar had claimed in an affidavit he deposed to that there were illegal activities going on at Mrs Odili’s residence.

The said whistleblower’s information was supplied to the EFCC.

However, the anti-graft agency denied raiding the home the Supreme Court jurist.

This newspaper reported that the SSS equally denied any involvement in the siege of Mrs Odili’s home.

Background

The apex court judge is the wife of Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, who has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency.

Recently, the Federal High Court in Abuja, restrained the EFCC and other security agencies in the country from arresting or prosecuting Mr Odili on account of his stewardship as governor of Rivers State between 1999 and 2007.

The court’s orders followed a suit that was instituted by Mr Odili against the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for impounding his international passport upon his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in June this year.

The NIS in its defence had informed the presiding judge that it seized Mr Odili’s travelling documents based on a request by the EFCC.

Previous raids

Mrs Odili is currently the second most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

Her colleagues’ homes were raided by the SSS in 2016.

The SSS in a gestapo manner, raided the homes of John Okoro and Sylvester Ngwuta who is now deceased, alongside the residences of Adeniyi Ademola, and Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

While charges were not preferred against Mr Okoro, Messrs Ngwuta and Adeniyi were arraigned in court.

The FCT High Court dismissed the charges against Mr Adeniyi after the prosecution concluded its case. Mr Ngwuta’s case was terminated on technical grounds before the prosecution concluded its case.