The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced three additional deaths with 120 new infections recorded across 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the centre in an update on its facebook page, the fatality toll now stands at 2,895, while a total of 211,798 infections have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The centre added that 202, 962 people have been successfully treated and discharged.

It also noted that Imo State reported 21 discharged cases including community discharge on Friday

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT reported 26 cases, followed by Imo State in the South-east with 25 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease recorded 23 cases to rank the third on the log, Rivers State in the South-south, 17; Osun State in the South-west, 15; Kano State reported five cases.

While Gombe State in the North-east reported three cases, Edo and Ekiti States recorded two cases each, followed by Bayelsa and Delta States on the log with a single case each.

The NCDC added that three states: Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto reported no cases on Friday.