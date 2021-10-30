Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Enugu State, Victor Nnam, on Friday resigned his appointment with the state government.

Mr Nnam, in a letter dated October 29, 2021 and addressed to the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said he resigned because of “undue interference” in his job.

The resignation letter partly read: “When you appointed me in 2019, I accepted the appointment with hope that I was going to be allowed to bring world best practices in land administration.

“I immediately proposed for establishment of a GIS land administration system to enable the ministry (to) stamp out land grabbers and create investors’ confidence in our land system.

“The proposal was rejected without explanation till date.”

Mr Nnam, in the letter, criticised the government removal of a departmental head in his ministry.

He said the official was removed for “simply doing their jobs diligently”.

“My conscience will no longer allow me to continue to serve your administration while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.

“I, hereby, resign my appointment with effect from Oct. 29, 2021 and submit the black Prado SUV with plate number: 1ENSG 5712 to your office,” Mr Nnam said.

When a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) contacted Mr Nnam, he confirmed that the resignation letter was from him. “Yes, I resigned today,” he said.

The land administration system in the state had been in chaos with incidences of land grabbing, resulting in over 100 lawsuits involving the ministry, according to NAN.

Nigerian government officials are rarely known for resigning from their positions even when allegations of misdemeanours are levelled against them.

(NAN)