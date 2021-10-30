The Gombe State Government has restricted migrating herders from coming into the state to forestall herder-farmer clashes.

This was among other resolutions reached at an expanded State Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House on Friday.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Ismaila Misilli, at the end of the meeting, herders will only be allowed into the state at the end of January, 2022 when farmers would have completed their harvest in full swing.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner for information, Julius Lapes, the council equally advised farmers to harvest their farm produce at the appropriate time and also cautioned them to avoid burning the remnants on their farmlands after harvest to enable cattle rearers feed their animals.

He said the meeting put a stop to herding activities by under aged and equally restricted grazing activities from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The commissioner also said the expanded state security council meeting also reviewed the earlier imposed 10 p.m.-5 a.m. movements restrictions within and outside the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, to 12 midnight-5 a.m.

He said security of the state and the discouragement of night travels were behind reasons for the review and appealed to security agencies to ensure full compliance with the new government’s directive.

Mr Lapes said, in conjunction with the motorcycles riders association, commercial tricycle and relevant unions, the state government has advised its members to register their fleets on or before 31 October as security agencies have been directed to sanction any defaulters of the deadline.

The meeting held at the Council’s chamber of the Gombe State Government House was attended by relevant cabinet members of the state government, heads of security agencies, selected traditional and community leaders.