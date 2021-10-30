A former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has been freed by his abductors after spending more than 50 days in captivity.

Antai Effiong, a lawyer and younger brother to the former senator, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday night, around 9p.m.

“Yes, he was released this night,” Mr Effiong said, without giving details of how the former senator was released.

The former senator, Mr Effiong, was abducted around September 6 in Uyo by gunmen who reportedly drove in a Toyota Camry car.

There was apprehension over his well-being because of the number of days he was kept in captivity.

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna State, took to Facebook on Tuesday to express concern over the non-release of his former colleague.

“Senator Effiong (behind me) has spent over 50 days in the hands of kidnappers. My prayers for him and his family,” Mr Sani commented on a photo he posted on the social media site, showing him and Mr Effiong back then in the Senate chambers.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in most states in Nigeria, with criminal gangs going after school pupils and students, politicians, and just anyone they can place some value on.

The former senator represented Akwa Ibom South District from 2015 to 2019. Before then, he served as the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

He is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.