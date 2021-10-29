The President, African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has said that social media should be used sensitively by governments as a tool for development, good governance and social change, rather than politicising it.

Mr Adesina said this while delivering his keynote address at the 21st NECCI PR roundtable with the theme ‘Social Media, National Security and Social Change: Bridging the Gap for Development in Africa,’ held in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr Adesina, in what appears a reaction to the attitude of the Nigerian government to social media, especially the ban of Twitter, said social media and network society cannot be ignored by governments.

Twitter has remained suspended in Nigeria after the federal government accused the microblogging platform of “undermining” the country’s corporate existence.

“Given the power and pervasive influence of social media, every level of government must recognise the power of homegrown, or global social media platforms as strategic instruments for direct communication with the public they serve, in a way that is more consistent with the day-to-day realities of citizens.

“The rise of the ‘network society,’ therefore, offers those in power a unique opportunity to engage in real-time meaningful dialogues with constituents, involve them in policymaking, and address genuine grievances, long before they become toxic.

“When I look at the rapid uptake of social media by millions of mobile phone users in Nigeria, I cannot see why communication should not be at the heart of development policies and good governance. It is an excellent platform for policymakers and public officials to engage with the citizenry,” he said.

Mr Adesina said before social media, bureaucracy and the hierarchical nature of societies made it easy for leaders to become far removed from those they were called to serve.

“That is no longer the case with social media. Today, leaders have no choice. They must engage. Citizens now have social platforms to speak, vent and engage in the public sphere. Leaders, who are far from their people, no longer have a place to hide. The people are at their gates, daily, with inquiries, views, opinions, vitriol and sometimes sarcasm.”

The AFDB president said for public officials to engage citizens on social media, information and communication must be “fact-based, devoid of propaganda, short and straight to the point, informational, educational, and inspiring.”

“The effective use of social media platforms requires clear distinctions between political advertising and public service information and the temptation to blur the lines for political gain.

“Communication for development and good governance requires innovation, creativity, and an astute understanding of the felt needs and grievances of citizens. Development and policy communication via social media also requires restraint and proactive responses, in order to avoid a firefighting approach,” Mr Adesina said.

He added that in the social media era, vacuum cannot exist, and governments must be proactive and responsible users of the space to effectively fight for the hearts and minds of those they are called to serve.

“As such, social media should be utilised sensitively by governments — and not politicised,” he said.

Social media and national security

Mr Adesina said the social media, depending on how it is used and who is using it and for what purpose, has tremendous power for good or for bad.

“From a national security perspective, the biggest promise of social media lies in the technological capabilities that could facilitate direct, constructive, creative, and mass political involvement.”

Mr Adesina said as technology advances, so do the challenges to national security in the virtual space, coupled with the reality of living in a binary world of truth and misinformation.

“Technology is neutral. It is the use that it is put that defines acceptable and unacceptable boundaries. Ultimately the vital question of who owns, controls and spreads information will arise. Today, the owners of social media platforms wield unprecedented power.

“Concerns about social platforms stem from the powers of monopoly and the ability of the controllers of platforms to influence societies, or creators of content to use them to drive wedges in societies, cultures, and religion or create misinformation or give oxygen to fake news,” he said.

Mr Adesina further said just as social media has clear benefits for development and democracy, it is also a vital tool for good governance and gives millions of people a voice.

“Twitter has emerged as an important podium for us to disseminate information rapidly to a large global audience.

“For individuals, businesses, and governments that depend on these platforms, vulnerability assessments and cyber security are necessary in order to protect data, privacy and information, for individuals, businesses and governments,” he said.

He added that despite the many benefits of social media, it is very common for people to abuse it because they can easily hide their identities.

“If rules are not well established, and norms of conduct well enforced, misuse of social media could cause discord, unravel societies due to susceptibility to foreign influence, social engineering and cyber-attacks,” he said.

Twitter Ban

The roundtable also featured plenary sessions which had as panelists PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed; Olunifesi Suraj, Senior lecturer of Mass Communication, University of Lagos; Comfort Coleman, journalist; Dele Farotimi, a lawyer; and a host of others.

Speaking during a plenary session, Mr Mojeed said after suspending Twitter use in the country, the Nigerian government and its agencies left the platform, thereby limiting the public’s access to information and creating more opportunities for fake news.

“Government agencies are absent in conversations going on on Twitter. No one to challenge misinformation, disinformation or fake news.

“Twitter is a platform that is so powerful and can be used to mobilise people for social good. Nigeria could have done better by continuing to engage people on Twitter rather than chase its officials and agencies from the platform,” he said.

Mr Mojeed said despite the ban of the social media platform, young people in Nigeria have continued to tweet, communicate and all sorts of falsehoods are sometimes spread.

He said before Twitter suspension, Nigeria was getting to a situation where “the government was beginning to label any news it found unpalatable as fake, which was a problem.”

“Fake news is a consequence of social media and we have to learn to live with it. Nigeria has a plethora of laws that can be used to deal with it, if we learn to enforce our laws.

“The government has to be sincere, government does not need to undermine press freedom, press credibility by labelling what it does not like as fake news. The government must also learn to enforce its own laws against whoever creates fake news.

“It is better for people to vent anger on social media than violent demonstrations to occur,” he said.

Mr Mojeed said one of the ways to counter fake news is for Nigeria to continue to expand the opportunity for media and digital literacy of its people.

Mrs Coleman also harped on media literacy, which, she said, will allow the Nigerian populace to be critical in their thinking, and ask questions rather than become tools in the hands of unscrupulous persons.

“You have people who have devices in their hands but are not educated enough and they become tools in the hands of people. If things are alright, government can use the social media for national orientation.

“Social media can be used for good, government can educate its teeming masses and they will gain a sense of belonging and community. They are also able to use it to create wealth for themselves and not depend on the government,” she said.

Mrs Coleman said rather than focusing on laws to regulate the social media, the Nigerian government can educate its people to the extent that they begin to self-regulate themselves.