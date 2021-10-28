The Nigerian government is not directly responsible for the “outrageous” cost of nomination and declaration of interest forms imposed on political aspirants by their political parties, the ECOWAS Court of Justice has ruled in a judgement.

The court acknowledged that the facts presented by the plaintiffs pointed to “a restrictive practice by political parties in imposing exorbitant fees to secure party nomination to contest for some important national electoral positions”, but said, “the impugned practice is not directly attributable to the respondent (the federal government) to entail its responsibility and accountability”.

The court, according to a statement issued by its information unit on Thursday, made the pronouncement on Wednesday in a judgement delivered in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on a right enforcement suit filed by five Nigerians.

The Nigerian political system disallows independent candidacy, leaving anyone with intention to run for elective public offices with no choice but to raise money to pay for the exorbitant costs of the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the party’s ticket required to run in the multi-party general elections.

The practice encourages the seizure of the political space by moneybags who become godfathers that handpick who run for elections and expect their preferred candidates who win the election to take instructions from them on assuming office.

Suit

Five Nigerians from different parts of the country – Kenneth Roberts, Goodluck Edafe, Matthew Oguche, Macauley William-Jumbo and Josephine Okeke – filed their rights enforcement suit at the ECOWAS Court on October 18, 2018, to challenge the system of “outrageous costs” of obtaining forms to contest for political parties’ tickets.

They argued through their lawyers – F. Ogwuche, K. Nwafor, M. William-Jumbo and J. Okeke that they – the system violated their right to participate in governance “as it takes political office aspirations beyond the reach of the middle class and the poor.”

According to them, the imposition of such exorbitant costs amounts to a gradual and systematic entrenchment of plutocracy as the forms have become a vehicle to completely marginalise and to exclude some people.

The applicants, through their lawyers, argued that it amounted to “a gradual and systematic entrenchment of plutocracy, a government of the rich, by the rich and for the rich to the exclusion of the poor and middle classes.”

They cited Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to assert their right to equal access to public office.

The expression of interest and nomination form fees “fixed arbitrarily and exorbitantly” has led to a marginalisation of political office aspirants, they also argued.

This, they added, “is a gradual and systematic entrenchment of plutocracy, a Government of the rich, by the rich and for the rich to the exclusion of the poor and middle classes”.

Judgment

While agreeing with the applicants that the high cost of obtaining the forms were restrictive, the government sued as the defendant in the suit could not be blamed for it.

The judge rapporteur and presiding judge, Edward Asante, said the clause in Article 13 of the African Charter relied on by the applicants which provided that has “put the national authorities in the best position to enact local laws in accordance with the Charter to address peculiar circumstances.”

The judge quoted the said provision as reading, “Every citizen shall have the right to participate freely in the government of his country, either directly or through freely chosen representatives in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

But he noted further that the Nigerian laws only gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “minimal responsibility to monitor the activities of the political parties” adding that the current mandate “clearly excludes control over the levying of fees by the political parties against those who expressed interest and picked their nomination forms to be sponsored by them.”

The court agreed with the respondent when it asserted that “there is no legal basis, as of now, that vests the respondent (the Nigerian government) with the authority to control the charging or capping of nomination fees by political parties.”

Citing two of its decided cases, the court acknowledged that while it is the duty of the state to properly regulate the conduct of elections to give meaning to the right guaranteed under Article 13, it noted that such a right is not absolute.

It therefore held that since “political parties, as per the extant laws of the Respondent, are juristic persons whose internal arrangements are exclusively reserved for its members save areas legislated out to be controlled and supervised by the electoral commission, the cumulative effect of the extant laws of the Respondent have made the charging or capping of expression of interest and nomination fees, a prerogative of the political parties, obviously in pursuant to their constitutions and internal rules and regulations which are promulgated and agreed upon by their members.”

Indirect participation

In conclusion, the court acknowledged that the respondent’s electoral legal regime “does restrict the right of the applicants and for that matter the ordinary citizens in the low income from participating directly or indirectly in the elections of the country and urged them to take solace in their representation through their party representatives”.

“Indeed, if the applicants are members of any registered political party capable of submitting and sponsoring candidates to INEC for political office in the Respondent, then they have indirectly participated in the government of the Respondent anytime their parties field candidates for national elections,” the court added.

Government’s preliminary objection dismissed

The court has earlier dismissed the preliminary objection of the Federal Republic of Nigeria about its competence to hear the matter and ruled that it has jurisdiction and that the case was therefore admissible.

The lawyer representing the government, Maimuna Lami Shiru, had challenged the competence of the Court to hear the matter which she described as concerning internal affairs and outside the mandate of the ECOWAS Court and that the case lacked substance.

She further contended that the fees were not excessive as alleged by the applicants as the political parties presented at least five aspirants cutting across various socio-economic levels of citizens during their party primaries.

Other judges on the panel were Gberi-Be Ouattara and Januaria Moreira T. Silva Costa.