The police in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east, have confirmed the arrest of some of their officers for allegedly extorting N60,000 from a traveler, identified as Victor Agunwah.

The police disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Owerri, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police statement did not disclose the identity of those involved but said the erring officers would face an orderly room trial.

NAN reported that the victim, Mr Agunwah, lodged a complaint with the police commissioner in the state, Rabiu Hussaini, against the officers who allegedly extorted N60,000 from him through point of sale (POS) recently.

The victim also alleged that the officers assaulted him and others inside his vehicle before intimidating him into transferring the money to one of them through POS.

The police commissioner, in the statement, said the suspects have been arrested and detained at the police headquarters for necessary disciplinary action.

“The Imo Police command has commenced investigations into a report making the rounds online where police personnel were alleged to have extorted N60,000 from one Victor Aguwah travelling from Sam Mbakwe Airport to his home town in Mbaise.

“The CP, while condemning the incident, confirmed that the police officers have been identified, arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), where they will be made to face disciplinary action.

“The command has established contact with the victim through his cell phone and he is currently cooperating with the command in seeing that he gets justice.

“The CP, while commending the good people of Imo, assured them of the command’s commitment, under his watch, to ensuring that no police officer found in corrupt practices is spared.

“He assured all and sundry of making the outcome of the investigation and trial public,” the statement said.

(NAN)