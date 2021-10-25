The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has advised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to join the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to explore a political option for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Mr Okechukwu said exploring a political solution to the problem would also garner support for the South-east region’s aspiration to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The director-general gave the advice on Sunday in Enugu while speaking with journalists.

“It is my considered opinion that a political solution will lead to the release of Nnamdi Kanu and persuade other Nigerians to oblige us Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“IPOB, therefore, should join Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo to kill two birds with one stone,” he said.

Mr Okechukwu argued that on the other hand, shutting down the South-east for seven days, 30 days or 10 years would most likely lead to more loss of lives of the Igbo people.

He said such an action would also lead to stagnation of the region’s economy, hunger, poverty and underdevelopment.

“To be frank, it is doubtful whether shutting down will lead to freedom for Nnamdi Kanu or any other freedom.

“My brothers and sisters, working with Ohanaeze for a political solution is not cowardice, but pragmatic and the home-bitter truth solution, given the dangers ahead. We share your agitation for freedom and prosperity.”

The VON DG noted that the Igbo people had passed the sordid road of aggrieved and unprepared civil war in the past.

“Regrettably, whilst this shutting down is happening, the Yorubas and our other competitors in the Nigerian project are yearning to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who has only 19 months to complete his tenure.

“The pragmatic route is a political solution in collaboration with the Ohaneze; let’s sheath our swords,” the director-general added.

Mr Okechukwu said poverty, hunger, and unemployment was common in different parts of the country.

“The truism is that Nigeria is designated the World Poverty Capital as a whole, not Ndigbo alone.

“If we shut down or sit at home, will we regain freedom or lose more lives; won’t we stagnate our economy and starve those who stay indoors to death?

“Let’s use our tongues to count our teeth,” he said.

