The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 159 new COVID-19 cases were reported across 13 states of the federation on Saturday. The agency also said one death was recorded from the virus on Saturday.

The centre, in an update shared on its Facebook page late Saturday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,856.

It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 210,295, noting that the active cases are 9,248, with 198,191 cases already discharged.

Breakdown

Kaduna State in the North-west ranked first on the log with 47 cases, followed by Enugu State in the South-east and Benue in the North-central with 44 and 36 cases respectively.

While Delta State in the South-south reported 10 cases, Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported seven cases followed by Plateau State with five cases.

Rivers State also recorded three cases, Nasarawa State, two; while five states, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Edo, Jigawa and Kano, reported a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that Jigawa reported no case on Saturday.