Nigeria has recorded five additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 176 fresh cases reported across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Friday night.

The data indicates that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 210,136 while the fatality toll stands at 2,855.

According to the centre, a total of 198,117 Nigerians have received treatment and discharged nationwide since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago..

Breakdown

The FCT and Plateau from the North-central took the first and second positions respectively on the infection chart on Friday. While the former recorded 73 cases the latter reported 25 cases.

READ ALSO:

This was followed by Rivers in the South-south with 20 cases while Kano State in the North-west recorded 18 cases, followed by Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease with 15 cases, and Bauchi State in the North-east recorded nine cases.

Also, Osun and Ekiti states in the South-west recorded eight and three cases respectively, while Edo State in the South-south reported a single case.

Bayelsa, Niger and Sokoto states recorded a single case each.