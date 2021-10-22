The State Security Service (SSS) has released two associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, after 114 days in detention, their lawyer said on Friday.

The just-released detainees- Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde- were arrested along with 10 others during a raid by SSS operatives on Mr Adeyemo’s home in Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 1.

Initially, all the 12 aides of Mr Adeyemo were illegally detained without charge for 61 days, in defiance of a court order granting them bail, before eight of them were released on August 29.

SSS, a government’s secret service notorious for little regard for court orders, subsequently released two others – Tajudeen Oyinloye and Uthman Adelabu – on September 3.

Instead of releasing Mr Oyetunji and Ms Babatunde, the security agency, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, on September 1, filed five counts of terrorism-related charges against them.

Release

But their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, announced their release in a short statement on Tuesday after 114 days in detention.

“This is to officially announce the release of Amudat Babatunde Abibat AKA Lady-K and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji from the State Security Service custody SSS today – 22 October, 2021,” he said.

Mr Olajengbesi noted in the statement that he would not give further comments since their case was still pending in court.

“While the matter is still a subject of litigation, we shall have no comment further on this for now,” he said.

The release of the two detainees came on the same day the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, gave updates on the investigations on Sunday Igboho, in whose residence they were arrested.

Mr Adeyemo managed to escape arrest during the invasion of his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, on July 1, but was arrested weeks later at an airport in the Republic of Benin while trying to fly to Germany along with his wife.

In the fresh charges filed against Mr Oyetunji and Ms Babatunde, the SSS accused them of committing acts of terrorism, including being in possession of prohibited firearms, and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition without lawful authority.

The secret police also accused them of involving in activities “in preparation to commit acts of terrorism.”

In the fifth count which concerns only Ms Babatunde, SSS alleged that she used her Facebook account “as a platform to promote terrorist activities”.

The details of the acts of terrorism or terrorist activities were not provided in the charges.

Their lawyer, Mr Olajengbesi, described the charges as “baseless, vexatious, shameful and without limbs.”