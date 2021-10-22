The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, gave updates on investigations into alleged acts of terrorism perpetrated by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and identities of alleged sponsors of a Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, Sunday Igboho.

Mr Malami addressed journalists at his office in Abuja barely 24 hours after Mr Kanu was produced from custody for re-arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja on seven treasonable felony and terrorism-related charges on Thursday.

His address centred on the report of investigations carried out by a 24-man Presidential Ad-hoc Committee, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, following Mr Kanu’s rearrest outside Nigeria in June.

Members of the committee, according to Mr Malami, were drawn from the Federal Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Federal Ministry of Information (MoI), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the State Security Services (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The committee headed by Mr Malami linked various “destructive activities” including killings of prominent persons and 175 security agents, destruction of about 164 police stations and formations, among other violent crimes to IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The destructive activities of IPOB/ESN pose serious threat to Nigeria’s national security and its corporate existence, which resulted into re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and members of his group, ” Mr Malami said.

He also said Mr Igboho, who is still being detained in Republic of Benin, is linked to a Boko Haram sponsor convicted in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Mr Adeyemo escalated his agitation for an independent Yoruba nation following incessant cases of kidnapping allegedly attributable to Fulani herders in Oyo State and other parts of South-west states earlier this year.

He was to fly to Germany with his wife when he was arrested at an airport in Republic of Benin in July.

Mr Malami said his committee’s investigations revealed he had received over N127 million from sponsors between October 22, 2013 and September 28, 2020.

The AGF also repeated President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day remark that a federal lawmaker is among Mr Adeyemo’s sponsors.

He claimed the unnamed lawmaker and other sponsors had been paying money to him (Adeyemo) through his Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

Read Mr Malami’s full address:

Text Press Of Conference On Friday 22nd October, 2021 By The Honourable Attorney General Of The Federation And Minister Of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN On Investigation Reports On Acts Of Terrorism And Allied Offences Perpetrated By Nnamdi Kanu And Report On the Sponsors And Financiers Of Sunday Igboho And Associates

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, I welcome you to this very important press conference.

As you are aware Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been at the center of a subversive campaign against the Nigerian State. Consequently, Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on 14th October, 2015. He was charged to court for treasonable felony, among other crimes. He was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja on 25th April 2017. He however breached the bail conditions and fled abroad.

While in self-exile, Nnamdi Kanu intensified his subversive campaign, using online Radio Biafra to instigate violence and incite members of IPOB to commit violent attacks against civil and democratic institutions, particularly the security personnel, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and civilians. He instigated the destruction of public and private properties across the country.

As a result of these criminal activities, IPOB was proscribed and designated a terrorist organization by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in an Order made on 20th September 2017.

Despite the proscription of IPOB by the Federal Government, Nnamdi Kanu continued the subversive campaign, instigating and inciting broadcasts to direct members of the IPOB to launch attacks on government.

The EndSARS protests of October 2020 played into the sinister plans of Nnamdi Kanu, whereby he seized the protests through subversive and inciting online broadcasts and actively commanded and directed attacks on security personnel and facilities.

As a result of these broadcasts, members of IPOB attacked and killed security personnel and burnt down Police stations, Correctional centers, INEC offices, bus terminals, the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Banks, hospitals, shopping malls and vehicles, amongst others.

On 12th December, 2020, Eastern Security Network” (ESN) was formed by Nnamdi Kanu as an armed wing of IPOB with the mandate to advance the nefarious agenda of the outlawed group. ESN continued to launch attacks on security personnel, civilians perceived as enemies as well as destruction of private and public properties.

The destructive activities of IPOB/ESN pose serious threat to Nigeria’s National Security and its corporate existence, which resulted into re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and members of his group.

The eventual re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu in June 2021, and some members of his group led to the inauguration of a Presidential Ad-hoc Committee, comprising twenty-four (24) members drawn from:

Federal Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Federal Ministry of Information (MoI), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA),

The Committee, inaugurated by the President, and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), was headed by the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The Committee finds as a fact, that consequent upon the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, members of IPOB/ESN carried out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC Facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria. These attacks that were carried out between October 2020 and June 2021 include the following:

I. That acting on the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters attacked and killed many security agents, destroyed several public and private properties, including Police stations, public transport buses and other facilities across the country.

II. That on 21st October 2020, Nnamdi Kanu through an online call-in radio programme (Radio Biafra), further instigated IPOB members to burn down all police stations and kill Government security forces, which was carried out and several Security personnel (especially Police Officers) were killed and public and private properties destroyed.

III. One hundred and seventy-five (175) security personnel were killed by IPOB/ESN, comprising one hundred and twenty eight (128) Police men, thirty seven (37) military personnel and ten (10) other security operatives;

IV. Killing of prominent Nigerians, (recently there were gruesome killings of traditional leaders: Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community as well as the killings of Dr. Chike Akunyili and eight others as well as the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak on 30th May. 2021);

V. That as a consequence of Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcasts, there were nineteen (19) attacks on INEC facilities that resulted in the destruction of offices as well as burning of eighteen (18) INEC logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States;

VI. That one hundred and sixty-four (164) police stations and formations, including Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State were attacked by IPOB/ESN leading to the death of one hundred and twenty-eight (128) police men {as stated in III above}; one hundred forty four (144) injured while six hundred twenty eight (628) vehicles were destroyed.

VII. That three hundred and ninety-six (396) firearms and seventeen thousand seven hundred and thirty eight (17,738) ammunition were carted away during the IPOB/ESN attacks;

VIII. That there were three (3) IPOB/ESN attacks on Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), including the Headquarters of NCoS, Owerri, Imo State where one thousand eight hundred and forty one (1,841) inmates escaped;

IX. That the Headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Umuahia, Abia State was also attacked by IPOB/ESN leading to the death of one (1) officer;

X. That there were several IPOB/ESN attacks and destruction (arson) of public and private properties during the EndSARS and Biafra agitations across the country, especially in the South-East and South-South regions, notably the Palace of the Oba of Lagos where twelve (12) flats were completely looted and vandalized, the country home of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, was burnt, over one hundred and fifty (150) buses burnt at the Lagos Bus Terminal, Sen. Ndoma Egba’s home in Calabar Municipal, Cross River State, was completely looted and vandalized, Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, City Hall Race Course, First Bank Branch Lagos, Lagos State Public Works Commission, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Marina, Lagos, High Court Igbosere, Lagos, were all burnt, amongst other heinous crimes committed.

We have also established that KANU is not alone in his subversive activities. He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria. Some of the state actors aided KANU, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by KANU and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people. Conversely, there are some friendly countries which, recognising the status of IPOB as a terrorist organization, have either banned the activities of IPOB or placed KANU on Stop List. To these peace loving countries that have put KANU on their Stop Lists and banned IPOB from operating in their territories, we express our appreciation.

Similarly, the Federal Government has received the report on financers of Adeniyi Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho. The report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on 23rd April, 2010. Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as Directors. Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in 9 banks.

The major financier of the fugitive and separatists was found to be a Federal Law Maker in the National Assembly. A total sum of ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SEVEN MILLION, ONE AND FORTY-FIVE THOUSAND NAIRA ONLY (N127, 145,000.00) was received by Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

A total sum of TWO HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE MILLION, ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-EIGHT THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED NAIRA ONLY (N273,198,200.00) transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between 15th March, 2013 and 11 the March, 2021.

Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of twelve million seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N12, 750,000) to Abbal Bako & Sons.

It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation. Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to SURAJO ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism [Boko Haram]).

This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country.

The report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) and some construction companies and businesses among others.

Having received the reports, the Federal Government remains solute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria. The Federal Government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is giving the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law.

I thank you most sincerely.

Abubakar Malami, SAN

Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice