The Nigerian government said on Friday that its investigation has established a link between Sunday Adeyemo and a suspected financier of terrorism.
The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said this in a Friday statement.
Mr Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, is among the thousands of Yoruba people pushing for an independent country for the Yorubas. The separatis have repeatedly said they were employing only peaceful means to achieve their goals.
Mr Malami said the government’s findings show that a company controlled by Mr Adeyemo transferred N12.75 million to another controlled by Abdullahi Usman, who is suspected of financing terrorism in Nigeria.
More details later..
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION