The Nigerian government said on Friday that its investigation has established a link between Sunday Adeyemo and a suspected financier of terrorism.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said this in a Friday statement.

Mr Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, is among the thousands of Yoruba people pushing for an independent country for the Yorubas. The separatis have repeatedly said they were employing only peaceful means to achieve their goals.

Mr Malami said the government’s findings show that a company controlled by Mr Adeyemo transferred N12.75 million to another controlled by Abdullahi Usman, who is suspected of financing terrorism in Nigeria.

