The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 10 additional deaths, with 247 new COVID-19 cases reported across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The centre, in an update shared on its Facebook page Friday morning, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease has increased to 2,850 from 2840 reported 24 hours earlier.

It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 209,960, noting that the active cases are 9,084, with 198,026 cases already discharged.

Breakdown

Plateau State in the North-central ranked first on the latest log with 49 cases, followed by the FCT with 46 cases and Kano in the North-west with 29 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 27 cases; Kaduna State in the North-west, 26; followed by Gombe State in the North-east with 14 cases.

Bauchi, Cross River and Kwara States recorded 11 cases each on the log, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with nine cases, while Ondo State in the South-west recorded eight cases.

Niger State in the North-central and Oyo State in the South-west reported two cases each, while Edo and Ekiti reported a single case.

The NCDC added that Imo and Sokoto States recorded no cases on Thursday.