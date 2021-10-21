The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will win the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti States as well as the 2023 general elections “convincingly” because of its huge membership across the country.

Interim National Secretary of the ruling party, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this while inaugurating its state congresses appeal committee on Thursday in Abuja.

The state congresses of the party were held nationwide last Saturday. In some states there were parallel congresses while in others the exercise was characterised by violence.

The governorship election in Anambra State will hold on 6 November while those of Ekiti and Osun will be conducted in July and September next year.

While Anambra is currently ruled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the APC governs Osun and Ekiti.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said the process of recalibrating the party into a winning “functional machine” towards retaining power at the centre was on course.

He said with membership of 40 million, the ruling party would not only achieve that but also win in the three states.

“With the huge membership strength we have recorded during the last registration and revalidation exercise, there is no doubt that Nigerians still trust us and that we will win all the upcoming elections convincingly, starting from the Governorship elections in Anambra, to Osun, Ekiti and to the 2023 general elections,” he said

Mr Akpanudoedehe said Nigerians had now realised that the APC-led federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari meant well for them and would do everything possible to deliver infrastructure to them despite the global economic downturn.

He urged party members to stay united so that they could defeat the agents of destruction who had vowed to set the country backwards.

He said: “Nigerians by now have realised that the APC led-government of President Buhari means well for Nigerians and is doing everything possible to deliver infrastructure to Nigerians amidst difficult economic times, globally.

“We must stay united so we can defeat the agents of destruction who have vowed to set Nigeria backwards. Just this morning, an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train was attacked by criminals, depriving Nigerians the services it provides. This is so despicable, but together we shall overcome them.”

“Therefore, there is a greater need to sustain the trust of our party men and women and indeed all Nigerians. “

The interim secretary said in a bid to provide development to Nigerians, the ruling party had afforded many of its faithful the platform to attain various positions, either elected or appointed, adding that it would do so for many others in the future.

Mr Akoanudoedehe urged APC members to “see dissensions within the party as family disputes and should not seek to destroy the platform which helped them in times past.

“As a party, we shall ensure that channels of communication are kept open, as in the instant case and as dictated by the constitution of our party.,”

He explained that the appeal committee was part of the internal mechanisms any member of the party could approach to ventilate their grievances.

“The Appeal is part of the internal mechanisms, so that those who may feel dissatisfied with the States Congresses can approach the Committee and ventilate their grievances through this avenue.

“It is elementary law that he who alleges must prove, so instead of taking issues to the media space, let them put forward their case before this Appeals Committee,” he said.

Mr Akpanudoedehe urged all the members of the committee to ensure that fair hearing and justice guide their assignment.

He reminded them that they were all selected based on their proven track record of integrity and capacity to bring to bear on the assignment.