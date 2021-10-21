There is tight security at the Federal High Court, Abuja, ahead of the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, scheduled to resume Thursday.

Many security personnel were deployed to the court premises and its surroundings to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Entrances leading to the court premises were barricaded by a combination of gun-wielding operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) operatives, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and the Nigerian Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 8:02 a.m., a heavily fortified security convoy arrived the court premises, which appeared to be carrying Mr Kanu.

As of the time of filing this report, journalists, lawyers and litigants were standing outside the court premises as they were denied entrance.

NAN reports that Mr Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

His team of lawyers earlier on Wednesday warned that the Nigerian government must not fail to produce him for his trial on Thursday.

The State Security Service (SSS), in whose custody he has since been remanded, failed to produce him for scheduled proceedings in July.

Mr Kanu is being tried on charges of treasonable felony regarding his separatist activities.

The separatist, who was granted bail in April 2017, fled the country after the invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the military in September that year, a situation one of Mr Kanu’s lawyers, Alloy Ejimakor described as the “rule of self-preservation.”

Mr Nyako, subsequently revoked his bail for ditching his trial, and ordered his trial to be separated from the rest of the co-defendants’.

While the trial of the rest of the defendants has made some progress, Mr Kanu’s has been stalled since 2017.

On June 29, 2021, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, announced that Mr Kanu had been rearrested and brought back to Nigeria to continue facing his trial.

He said the IPOB leader was “intercepted” days earlier but did not give details.

Although there has been no official disclosure about where and how Mr Kanu was arrested, relatives and lawyers to the IPOB leader, have described how he was “kidnapped” in Kenya under controversial circumstances.

His legal team disclosed days ago that the charges against him had been amended to make the counts seven in number.

(NAN)