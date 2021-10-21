The governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed optimism that the party would come out of its 30 October national convention more united.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said this while briefing journalists after their meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Tambuwal said that the party was ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians could realise their aspirations.

“We have just finished our meeting where we received briefings from the Convention Planning/Organising Committee Chairman, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, that we are on course,

“And by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 of this month.

“We are very grateful to the convention planning committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing.

“We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realise their aspirations.

“We shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria,” Tambuwal said.

He added that the work for the convention was in progress for PDP to have a successful, hitch-free and peaceful convention.

Fielding questions on the presence of the north consensus candidate for PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, and the National Secretary aspirant, Samuel Anyanwu, at the venue of the meeting, Mr Tambuwal said they came for private discussions and not for endorsement.

“They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left,” Mr Tambuwal explained.

Among the governors present at the meeting held at the Akwa-lbom Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja were those of Edo, Bayelsa, Abia, Bauchi, Enugu, Adamawa, Oyo and Rivers, while Taraba and Benue governors were represented by their deputies.

