Nine governors will participate at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference which opens in Abuja on Thursday.

The governors are Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Seyi Mankide (Oyo); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); Babagana Zulum (Borno), and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others are Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun).

Also expected at the event the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola; Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari; Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi and other veteran journalists.

A statement by the President and General Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isah and Iyobosa Uwugiaren, on Tuesday, said the conference would focus on the insecurity in the country.

It said the governors invited to be part of the conversation are those whose states are facing security challenges.

It said, “The conference with the theme, ‘’Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus’’, will bring together editors and media owners across the country, as well as their foreign colleagues to discuss the security challenges in the country and agree on the solution to the raging strife.”

The statement said Mr Olorunyomi, an accomplished internationally acclaimed investigative journalist, would give the keynote address that would be discussed by security chiefs, including Mr Monguno; Irabor; Director-General, Department of State Security Services, Yusuf Bichi; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

It added, ‘’A doyen of the media, Mr. Ray Ekpu, would chair the opening session with Fashola and others, including President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, and foreign ambassadors giving goodwill messages.

‘’Besides the opening session, the conference would have three others; the second session for the Day 1 of the conference has a paper titled, ‘’Conflict Reporting: The Editor as a Mediator’’, to be delivered by the Editor-in-Chief, Leadership Newspapers, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene.

‘’The paper would be discussed by Editor-in-Chief, 21st Century Chronicle, Dr. Mahmud Jega; Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr. Mansur Liman; and another leading journalist, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe. Noted broadcaster, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, would chair the session.”

The statement said that the morning session of the Day 2 (22 October), would have Managing Director, Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, presenting a paper, ‘’Accessing Capital for Alternative Career Development for Editors.’’

Discussants at the session to be chaired by the Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, are former NGE President, Funke Egbemode; Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu; and Executive Director (News), FRCN, Sani Suleiman.

The afternoon session with the theme, ‘’Security Challenges: Recovering Lost Grounds’’, which the statement explained, would be attended by state governors, will be chaired by Mr Magashi.

It said the conference, which is supported by corporate organisations, including Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Glo, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Air Peace and Trustfund Pensions Limited, the conference will take place at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado area of Abuja.

Over 300 editors and media owners – from print, broadcast stations and online newspapers, according to the statement, are attending the conference.