The proceedings at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry came to an end Monday, with the panel awarding N148.2 million as compensation to 23 victims of police brutality.

The panel had previously awarded a total of N262 million as compensation to 47 petitioners.

With the new compensations, a total of (N410.2M million) had been given to 70 petitioners as compensation.

Petitions

According to Doris Okuwobi, the chair, the panel heard 186 petitions from 252 petitioners. She said cases not opened and unconcluded would be sent to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for consideration on the future body that would handle human rights violations in the state.

Mrs Okuwobi advised the police to further investigate two officers, identified as Bawa and Salisu, attached to the Ojo police station. She did not give details of what the policemen committed.

Concerning Pelumi Onifade’s petition vs state environmental task force, Mrs Okuwobi said “petition adjourned sine die to await recommendations of panel on the unheard petition.”

Lekki shooting investigation

On Lekki shooting, the panel said it would submit its findings which include individual petitions on the incident to the state government and recommend compensation to the petitioners.

Mrs Okuwobi said the Lekki shooting report would be made public by the state government.

The judicial panel was set up by the Lagos State government in the wake of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in October 2020 to investigate the excesses of the dissolved Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad and to the Lekki shootings.

Below is the full list of the 23 compensations and the recipients:

1. Late Michael Owoicho N10m

2. Late Fatai Ogunseye N10m

3. Adeola Mukaila N700,000

4. Stellar Edegwa N500,000

5. Late Akapo Adekunle N10m

6. Late Mustapha Moruf N10m

7. Kufrey Jackson N5m

8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamuzor N10m

9. Segun Adekoya N1m

10. Late Yusuf Omole 10m

11. Segun Ishola N5m

12. Late Bukola Adeogun N10m

13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m

14. Titi Agnes N10m

15. Prince Akaba N500,000

16. Chukwudera Uba N4m

17. Late Gabriel Ayodele N10m

18. Abayomi Likinyo N4m

19. James Arebha N4m

20. Juliana Adeoti N1m

21 Adaeze Samson N2.5m

22. Late Yemi Abdulkareem N10m

23. Late Gabriel Ayedungbe N10m