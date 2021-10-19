The proceedings at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry came to an end Monday, with the panel awarding N148.2 million as compensation to 23 victims of police brutality.
The panel had previously awarded a total of N262 million as compensation to 47 petitioners.
With the new compensations, a total of (N410.2M million) had been given to 70 petitioners as compensation.
Petitions
According to Doris Okuwobi, the chair, the panel heard 186 petitions from 252 petitioners. She said cases not opened and unconcluded would be sent to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for consideration on the future body that would handle human rights violations in the state.
Mrs Okuwobi advised the police to further investigate two officers, identified as Bawa and Salisu, attached to the Ojo police station. She did not give details of what the policemen committed.
Concerning Pelumi Onifade’s petition vs state environmental task force, Mrs Okuwobi said “petition adjourned sine die to await recommendations of panel on the unheard petition.”
Lekki shooting investigation
On Lekki shooting, the panel said it would submit its findings which include individual petitions on the incident to the state government and recommend compensation to the petitioners.
Mrs Okuwobi said the Lekki shooting report would be made public by the state government.
The judicial panel was set up by the Lagos State government in the wake of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in October 2020 to investigate the excesses of the dissolved Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad and to the Lekki shootings.
Below is the full list of the 23 compensations and the recipients:
1. Late Michael Owoicho N10m
2. Late Fatai Ogunseye N10m
3. Adeola Mukaila N700,000
4. Stellar Edegwa N500,000
5. Late Akapo Adekunle N10m
6. Late Mustapha Moruf N10m
7. Kufrey Jackson N5m
8. Late Ikechukwu Iloamuzor N10m
9. Segun Adekoya N1m
10. Late Yusuf Omole 10m
11. Segun Ishola N5m
12. Late Bukola Adeogun N10m
13. Late Okoronkwo Sylvester N10m
14. Titi Agnes N10m
15. Prince Akaba N500,000
16. Chukwudera Uba N4m
17. Late Gabriel Ayodele N10m
18. Abayomi Likinyo N4m
19. James Arebha N4m
20. Juliana Adeoti N1m
21 Adaeze Samson N2.5m
22. Late Yemi Abdulkareem N10m
23. Late Gabriel Ayedungbe N10m
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION