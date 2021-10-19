The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced as additional death, with 89 new COVID-19 cases reported across eight states of the federation.
The centre, in an update shared on its Facebook page late Monday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,838.
It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 209,387, noting that the active cases are 9,237, with 197, 312 cases already discharged.
Breakdown
Kaduna State in the North-west ranked first on the log with 34 cases, followed by Abia State in the South-east and Delta in the South-south with 22 and 11 cases respectively.
Kano State in the North-west and Rivers State in the South-south reported eight cases each.
While Bauchi in the North-east recorded four cases, Jigawa and Zamfara states reported a single case each.
The NCDC added that Edo, Gombe, and Sokoto States recorded no case on Monday.
