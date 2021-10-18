The former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, is dead.

Mr Powell, 84, died of COVID-19 complications, his family announced.

The family’s statement said Mr Powell had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family’s statement quoted by the BBC said.

“We want to thank the medical staff… for their caring treatment.”

Mr Powell, a former military general, rose to become the first African-American secretary of state, under President George Bush.

As secretary of state, he became the highest-ranking Black public official to date in the country, standing fourth in the presidential line of succession back in 2001.

A highly decorated army officer, he left the army in 1993 and devoted time to writing his autobiography.

Mr Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading U.S. politicians.

According to CNN, his national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States.

Despite being a moderate Republican, he, in 2008, endorsed Barack Obama, a Democrat, for the U.S. presidency.