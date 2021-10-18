The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Benue chapters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have tasked Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba and other security agencies to apply all measures to locate a missing member.

Tordue Salem, a reporter who covers the House of Representatives for the Vanguard newspaper, was seen in Garki district of the FCT on October 13 before his “alleged” disappearance.

The FCT branch of the body on Sunday said that Mr Salem’s sudden disappearance is an extension of the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital and again questions the efficiency of the country’s security operatives.

It urged all security agents to live up to their expectations by solving the reporter’s mysterious disappearance in due time.

“For all of us journalists in Abuja, we have been on edge these past few days over the mysterious disappearance of our colleague and friend, Mr. Tordue Salem.

“It is worrying that an adult will simply vanish into thin air without a trace. This is unacceptable and we urge the police and DSS to rise up to the occasion and provide answers to this troubling situation,” the statement signed by the Abuja NUJ Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche and Secretary, Ochiaka Ugwu, read.

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ), in a follow-up statement issued on Monday, said journalists, like every other citizen, need the assurance of protection of security operatives to help in the discharge of their role in a democratic dispensation as we have in Nigeria.

The CBJ President, Anule Emmanuel, noted that like every other citizen, journalists in Abuja and indeed the country at large require full protection as they go about their lawful duties of informing members of the public without fear of molestation, intimidation, and harassment.

He urged fellow journalists and family members of Mr Salem to be “prayerful, and remain calm while the search effort is on to establish his whereabouts.”

The phone number of the FCT Police PRO, Josephine Adeh, was busy when calls were made to her on Monday morning, and questions sent to her in respect to the unfortunate development were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.