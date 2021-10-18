Nigeria’s leading investigative news platform, PREMIUM TIMES, has expressed profound gratitude to the country’s citizens as well as the global community for their support after the fire incident at its headquarters in Abuja.

A section of the newspaper’s headquarters in Abuja was razed by fire on Friday, destroying properties and documents.

The fire started from the office of the Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, shortly after he left for Jumat prayers before the spraying of soot to other parts of the offices which attracted the attention of editors in the next office.

Although the fire was doused by the combined efforts of staff and Abuja fire service, it had destroyed office computers, printers, furniture, documents as well as the personal belongings of Mr Mojeed.

In his reaction to the unfortunate incident, the publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, expressed gratitude to the friends of the newspaper across the world for their kind words and support.

“This is to express gratitude to all our friends who have called and offered their kind support after yesterday’s fire that completely destroyed the Abuja offices of our editor in chief. Thankfully no one was hurt but new security protocols are being implemented. We cannot take your empathy and solidarity for granted.

“Thanks abundantly,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

Mr Mojeed, in a separate statement, appreciated the acts of love pouring in from the newspaper’s friends, partners and allies across the world.

He reiterated its commitments to holding “powers and institutions” accountable for their actions and inactions for the best of the country and its citizens.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from friends, partners and allies from around the world. We are further energised to continue to hold powers and institutions accountable while enhancing our people’s right to know. We are grateful for the love shown to us.

“We will continue to do our best for our audience, country and humanity in spite of the odds we face every day,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES is among the 150 news organisations around the world participating in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)-led Pandora Papers project, exposing the shady dealings of top government officials across the world.

So far, the newspaper has published at least 10 investigative stories in the last two weeks, exposing financial inconsistencies of current and past elected officers, heads of agencies, business moguls in Nigeria.