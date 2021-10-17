Bungudu Emirate Council in Zamfara state has announced the return home of their emir, Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu, Hassan Atto, 32 days after he was kidnapped.

The emir was kidnapped in mid-September with his police orderly on the Kaduna-Abuja highway while they were travelling to Abuja. The gunmen killed another police officer attached to the emir during the incident .

A statement issued on Sunday by the emirate council did not however say whether the emir was released by the bandits on payment of a ransom, or rescued by security personnel.

A nephew of the emir, who is also an aide of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, confirmed the release of the monarch.

“They’re presently in Kaduna with some family members,” he said.

Read the statement by the emirate council below:

THE EMIR OF BUNGUDU HAS REGAINED FREEDOM

The Emir of Bungudu (Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu) Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained freedom after 32 days in captivity.

On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time.

We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period.

Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government in playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.

We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in faciliting the release of the Emir.

We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.