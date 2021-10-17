Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Saturday recorded a precious win away in the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg match.

Cyril Olisema scored from the penalty kick spot three minutes from time to give Enyimba a precious away win over Senegal’s ASC Diambars in Thies.

The game looked on its way to a barren stalemate till the two-time African champions swept them away.

They were awarded a penalty kick after 87 minutes, and Olisema kept his nerves to give The People’s Elephants the match-winner.

Algeria’s JS Kabylie returned from neighboring Morocco with a 1-0 victory over AS FAR in Rabat.

Ali Haroun shot was deflected by FAR defender Mohamed Moufid to give JS Kabylie the lead after 19 minutes.

The visitors stood strong against the Moroccans’ numerous trials to find an equaliser to emerge victorious.

The return leg will take place in Tizi Ouzou on October 23.

(NAN)