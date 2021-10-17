Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service clashed with suspected smugglers in the Kobape area of Abeokuta on Saturday leaving at least two people dead.

Two customs officials were also injured in the clash, a spokesperson of the agency said.

It was learnt that the officials were on the trail of some suspected smugglers conveying bags of foreign rice and arrested them at Kobape junction, along Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway.

The officers were, however, blocked from taking them away by some armed men and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the clash and said the police drafted officers to the scene.

‘Attacked without provocation’

Theophilus Duniya, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Operating Unit, FOU Zone A, said the customs officers were attacked without provocation.

According to him, the patrol team had intercepted 12 vehicles conveying bags of foreign parboiled rice before they attacked the smugglers’ sympathisers.

“Out of 12 vehicles in the convoy of the smugglers, our operatives were able to leave with four of them laden with smuggled foreign parboiled rice. The arrested suspect and the seizure have been brought to the Unit Headquarters, Ikeja.

“The Acting Controller of the Unit, Hussein K Ejibunu, frowned at the avoidable loss of lives due to the unprovoked attack.

“He has ordered full scale Investigations into the matter to apprehend other fleeing suspects with their smuggled wares.

“Two of our wounded operatives from the attack are presently receiving treatment in a medical facility.”