The Nigerian Police Force has said its portal would be open on Monday for the resumption of the recruitment of personnel which began in 2020.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The Force says it is planning to recruit 10,000 Constables.

The exercise which commenced in 2020 had already passed through various stages with the last one conducted in August of the same year.

The exercise was halted during the administration of the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, due to disagreement with the Police Service Commission.

In the statement, Mr Mba said the portal would be closed on 26 October while the exams will be held on 29 and 30 of the same month.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

NPF, PSC SET TO CONCLUDE 2020 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

•As Portal Opens 18th – 26th October, 2021, Exams set for 29th and 30th October, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

Consequently, candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng which will be opened from Monday, 18th through to Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.

Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination Date scheduled for Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th October, 2021 at designated centres across the country. Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.

The Force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

16th October, 2021