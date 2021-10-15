Fire razed a section of the PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja on Friday, damaging the newspaper’s newsroom and destroying properties.

The office of the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed, was seriously affected by the fire. Computers, printers, furniture, documents, as well as the personal effects of Mr Mojeed were destroyed.

The building was evacuated as staff and witnesses used extinguishers to battle the inferno before firefighters arrived at the scene in the Wuse area of the federal capital.

The raze started at about 1.30 p.m. forcing the newspaper’s weekly editorial meeting scheduled to start a few hours later to be called off.

There were no casualties.

The fire was brought under control after officials of the Federal Fire Service responded to multiple distress calls.

Staff members are baffled by the suddenness of the fire but fire officials at the scene said they suspected an electrical fault as the cause of the fire.

Investigation into the incident is expected to continue.