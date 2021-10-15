The federal government has declared Tuesday, October 19, 202 a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated all Muslims at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

According to the statement, Mr Aregbesola admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa,” the statement said.

“While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urges all Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.”