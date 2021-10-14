Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the north will meet Thursday evening to pick a consensus candidate for the position of the national chairman of the party.

The Zoning Committee of the PDP led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi recently zoned the position of the national chairman to the region, which has 19 states altogether.

The recommendation was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its 94th meeting in Abuja.

The opposition party will hold its elective national convention on 30 and 31 October.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State told journalists that the meeting was scheduled for Wednesday night but it could not hold because of a “communication gap.”

He explained that some of the party leaders expected at the meeting were absent.

Mr Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee, said because of the inability of the party leaders to hold the meeting, the region had yet to arrive at an agreement on who should be its consensus candidate.

“Unfortunately, we could not meet because of a communication gap, some of our leaders could not make it to the venue.

“We have adjourned the meeting till tomorrow (Thursday) when we will take a definite position on the chairmanship position that has been zoned to the north.

“At the moment, all the three zones in the north are interested in the position,” Mr Fintiri disclosed.

At the venue of the botched meeting on Wednesday were Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Others were a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin, amongst others.

The North-central PDP stakeholders on Wednesday adopted a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as their consensus candidate.

Some reports also indicated that the North-west stakeholders have equally endorsed former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, as their consensus candidate.

There are reports that a former Senate President, David Mark, is also in the race.

Mr Mark is from Benue State as Mr Ayu.

